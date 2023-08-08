Bailard Inc. Has $478,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

