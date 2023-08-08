Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $204,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $210.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.13. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

