Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,806,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.5 %

GPK stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.