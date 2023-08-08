Bailard Inc. Sells 266 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

