Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

