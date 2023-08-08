iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $400.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.