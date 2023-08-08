Bailard Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 255,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $9,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Employers by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Employers by 72.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 187,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 78,821 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Employers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19.
Employers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Employers
In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,873.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Employers Profile
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.
