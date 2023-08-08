Bailard Inc. Makes New $529,000 Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,693,000 after buying an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Andersons by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,815,620.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $54,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,188 shares of company stock worth $4,784,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

