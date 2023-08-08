NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,629 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NOW Price Performance

DNOW opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.62. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.