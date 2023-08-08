MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MRC Global worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 393,266 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,820,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $938.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

