NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,629 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $12,870,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,791,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NOW by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 864,848 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NOW by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,076,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 521,236 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

