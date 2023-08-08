Bailard Inc. Has $478,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

HUBG stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

