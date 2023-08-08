Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Employers’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Employers

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

