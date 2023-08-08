Bailard Inc. Sells 266 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

