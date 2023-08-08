Bailard Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.08% of Old Second Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 572,257 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 269,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

