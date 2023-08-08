Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

