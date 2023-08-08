First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial news, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,750 shares of company stock worth $56,394. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of THFF opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

