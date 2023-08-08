Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Position Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Heritage Financial stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $667.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

