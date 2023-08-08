Bailard Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $97,752,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,510. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

