EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at $44,216,264.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $220.65 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $221.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

