Bailard Inc. Invests $519,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,036 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.