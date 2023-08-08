4,300 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.11. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

View Our Latest Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.