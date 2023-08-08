Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

