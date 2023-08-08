Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,878 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,025 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.67. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.