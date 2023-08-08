Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 132.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 616,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

