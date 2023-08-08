Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BEN opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.63. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

