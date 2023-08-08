Bailard Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,306,506. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.07 and its 200 day moving average is $172.66.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

