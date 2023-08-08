Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $357,839,000,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in GSK by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

