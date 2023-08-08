Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,102 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

