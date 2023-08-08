Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $320,866,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,766 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

