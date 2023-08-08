Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,606,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,698,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,295,000 after buying an additional 825,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

Insider Activity

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

