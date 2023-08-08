Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 160 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

