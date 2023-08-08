Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -620.00%.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

