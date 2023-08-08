Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $331.86

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.86.

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $248.23 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.06 and a 200 day moving average of $292.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.