Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

