1,656 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $190.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

