Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

