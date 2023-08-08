Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 564 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

