TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TEGNA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TEGNA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

