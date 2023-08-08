Bailard Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

ADSK opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

