Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Olympic Steel worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 278,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 155,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 126,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 5.3 %

ZEUS opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

