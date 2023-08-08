Bailard Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Greif by 9.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Up 0.7 %

Greif stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Greif’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

