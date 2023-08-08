Bailard Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $12,052,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lantheus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

