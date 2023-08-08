Bailard Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $23,727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $12,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $265.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $271.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

