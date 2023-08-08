DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

