UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $104.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

