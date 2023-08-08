Bailard Inc. Has $671,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.