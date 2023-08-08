Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Shyft Group worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHYF. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Shyft Group news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch bought 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at $134,297.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

