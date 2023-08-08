Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,695. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

