Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,094,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,005,000 after buying an additional 108,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $36.15.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

